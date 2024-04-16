Pro-Palestinian Protest in New York City Sees American Flags in Flames Again

During radical anti-Israel demonstrations in the heart of New York City, a pro-Palestinian protester waved a burning American flag as fellow activists cheered, while another set a counter-protester’s flag on fire, and yet another chanted “Death to America.”

As demonstrators rallied on Monday, one protester publicly set an American flag on fire outside the Brooklyn Borough Hall building in New York City.

The short clip was posted by Katie Smith, a local independent reporter and photojournalist who covers demonstrations and social movements in The Big Apple.

In another clip, pro-Israel counter-protesters waving American flags can be seen standing opposite the marching Palestinian supporters in front of the New York Stock Exchange, with one having his American flagged snatched from his hands.

Another clip shows a pro-Israel counter-protester’s American flag ignited, before being extinguished by police at the scene.

In the incident, a pro-Palestinian demonstrator can be heard calling for “Death to America.”

Demonstrations attacking Israel’s fight against Palestinian terrorists have long been accompanied by scenes of violence, as well as rhetoric against the United States and in support of terrorism.

In one shocking incident that triggered widespread outrage over Veterans Day Weekend in November, a pro-Palestinian mob was seen cheering on a protester who climbed a flagpole and tore down U.S. flags as demonstrators marched through central Manhattan.

Those demonstrations began the previous night in Columbus Circle and made their way to Grand Central Terminal, where protestors kicked in the doors as law enforcement sheltered inside. As they marched through the streets of Manhattan for the second night in a row, they briefly forced the closure of the transportation hub.

Last month, an American flag was seen aflame among protesters during New York demonstrations, where protesters were also heard chanting against the New York Police Department, comparing law enforcement as well as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to the Ku Klux Klan.

The scene was reminiscent of a similar video of pro-Palestinian protesters burning an American flag in January.

On Sunday, a video of anti-Israel protesters in Dearborn, Michigan, closing out Ramadan by chanting, “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” during an International Al-Quds Day rally, went viral on social media.

The current conflict in Gaza began on October 7 after the U.S.-designated Islamic terror group Hamas, whose charter calls openly for the murder of Jews and the elimination of the Jewish state through relentless jihad, perpetrated the worst terrorist attack in Israel’s history in October, in an operation stemming from its radical beliefs.

The attack saw some 3,000 terrorists burst into Israel by land, sea, and air, gunning down participants at an outdoor music festival while others went door-to-door hunting for Jewish men, women, and children in local towns who were then subject to torture, rape, execution, immolation, and kidnapping.

The attack resulted in roughly 1,200 dead inside the Jewish state, over 5,300 more wounded, and at least 242 hostages of all ages taken — of which more than half remain in Gaza. The vast majority of the victims are civilians and include dozens of American citizens.

Five Americans are being held hostage in Gaza. Say. Their. Names:

Edan Alexander

Omer Neutra

Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Sagui Dekel-Chen

According to world-renowned military historian and professor Dr. Victor Davis Hanson, Hamas’ “death cult” relies on “useful Western idiots” to support the Palestinian cause, which has “fused with the leftwing DEI industry.” In addition, he argues, pro-Palestinian protests and support for Hamas in the U.S. have alienated many Americans and will all but ensure a tough conservative president in 2024.