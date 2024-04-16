Thomas Massie Joins MTG’s Motion to Vacate as Opposition to Mike Johnson Grows over Ukraine

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) told Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to his face — in front of his House Republican colleagues — that he would cosponsor Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) motion to vacate the chair.

Greene filed the motion to vacate — the same procedural vehicle used in October 2023 to end former Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) speakership — on March 22 after Johnson pushed through a $1.2 trillion spending bill over the objections of the majority of House Republicans.

That motion is not privileged, meaning the House will not be required to consider it. However, Greene or any other member could trigger a vote on the motion at any time.

“I just told Mike Johnson in conference that I’m cosponsoring the Motion to Vacate that was introduced by Greene,” Massie posted on X, confirming reports from inside the room. “He should pre-announce his resignation (as Boehner did), so we can pick a new Speaker without ever being without a GOP Speaker.”

Greene and others accuse Johnson of pushing the Biden White House agenda and advocating for Ukraine’s border instead of the American border.

Johnson has publicly brushed aside threats to his gavel, saying he is not concerned about things beyond his control.

He said he won’t resign. I said to him that he is the only one who can prevent us from going through what happened last fall. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 16, 2024

Yet, it appears he may have a simple choice: walk back his scheme to fund Ukraine or be removed from the Speaker’s office.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.