Trump: Political Opponents Trying to Get Me Off the Campaign Trail

Former President Donald Trump said his political opponents are trying to get him off the campaign trail and suggested it does not seem to be working.

The presumptive Republican presidential candidate spoke to a sea of reporters this week as he faces a criminal trial in New York, telling them that the left is clearly trying to take him off the campaign trail with these various cases of lawfare.

“But based on what I’m doing, I think there’s more press here…” he pointed out to reporters outside of a salon in New York.

Many agreed, as one user on X wrote, “The biggest political backfire in the history of America.”

“He gets free press everyday now thanks to this political witch hunt,” another said, as one predicted the ultimate backfire: “He’ll probably end up flipping New York,” they wrote.

Thursday marks day three of jury selection in the criminal trial at the hands of Democrat District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has charged Trump with 34 felonies, accusing him of falsifying business records in relation to payments allegedly made to Stormy Daniels.

Speaking to Breitbart News Daily this week, Jesse Binnall, a Trump lawyer in his civil trials and January 6 case, reminded listeners that this case in New York “is based on the word of Michael Cohen,” an “admitted perjurer.” Further, he said the prosecution is attempting to “stack the deck” against Trump in the jury selection. He provided some examples on the questionnaire, as they are “trying to find out if you have ever been involved in supporting President Trump at all over the years” but failing to ask the same questions about supporting President Joe Biden.

He pointed out that the questionnaire asks “what media organizations do you get your news from, and, you know, looking for people who might be listening to talk radio, you know, watching cable news shows that might be seen as favoring President Trump, etc., etc. And they focused a lot of questions trying to find out if you have ever been involved in supporting President Trump at all over the years,” he said. “They don’t ask any questions if you’ve been involved in supporting President Biden, if you might have political bias and biases that show that you might want to convict President Trump in order to affect the presidential election as a juror.”

Dozens of potential jurors have been dismissed thus far.

On Tuesday, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan — a Democrat donor — swore in seven jurors for the trial; 11 more are needed — five as jurors and six as alternates. However, one of those who was sworn in on Tuesday was excused on Thursday. According to the New York Times, “The woman told the judge overseeing the case that she had developed concerns about her identity becoming public.”

Despite the trial taking up his time, Trump made waves after visiting the Harlem bodega where a store clerk defended himself after being attacked. Cheers of “four more years” can be heard in the background.