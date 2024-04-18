New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan excused a second seated juror on Thursday for unknown reasons during the third day of the Trump criminal trial, according to court reporters.

Seven jurors were selected Tuesday. Now only five remain. A total of 18 are required, including 6 alternates.

Merchan “abruptly” dismissed the first juror on Thursday morning after she raised concerns about her identity becoming public, according to court reporters. The judge warned court reporters about writing “physical descriptions” of the jurors.

Later in the day, Merchan removed a second juror, marked as juror number four, for unknown reasons. The prosecution raised concerns about juror four because he “may have misrepresented his past arrest history when answering the questionnaire,” the New York Times reported:

The Times detailed: