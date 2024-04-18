‘Unprecedented’: Speaker Mike Johnson Moves to Pass Rule for Ukraine Aid Using Democrats

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) on Thursday said Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is preparing to pass a rule for the foreign aid package using Democrats, which conservatives have called an “unprecedented” move by the “Uniparty.”

Johnson has tripled down on mortgaging America’s future to grant Ukraine more foreign aid. However, Republicans on the Rules Committee, which includes Massie, said that the speaker plans to use Democrats to pass the rule to allow a vote on the four bills, which would provide aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, as well as include a TikTok bill.

Massie, who has signed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) motion to remove Johnson as speaker, said, “Unprecedented: Speaker Johnson plans to pass the rule for the $100 billion foreign aid package using Democrats on the Rules Committee. Is he working for Democrats or Republicans now?”

He added, “This is the Uniparty ‘reveal.'”

This is the Uniparty “reveal.” — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 18, 2024

“Never happened before that minority party has carried a rule vote,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) wrote.

Massie’s warning follows as Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) has warned that one of the bills contained in the foreign aid package, the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity Act (REPO Act), would kneecap a future Trump presidency’s ability to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Vance wrote in a memo to House and Senate Republicans:

Removing the president’s ability to end or alter a sanctions regime, especially in the context of such a significant conflict, would dramatically limit U.S. negotiating leverage, thereby undermining the prospect of reaching a peace deal in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Greene wrote about Johnson reportedly working with Democrats on the rule package:

Proof that Speaker Johnson is negotiating with AOC and Democrats to give them everything they want. He’s making a deal with Democrats to save his speakership by changing the threshold on the Motion to Vacate. Mike Johnson = Democrat Speaker (Nancy Pelosi).

Proof that Speaker Johnson is negotiating with AOC and Democrats to give them everything they want. He’s making a deal with Democrats to save his speakership by changing the threshold on the Motion to Vacate. Mike Johnson = Democrat Speaker (Nancy Pelosi) https://t.co/CP40QNpjsr — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 18, 2024

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.