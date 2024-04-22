Former President Donald Trump won against New York Attorney General Letitia James in court Monday regarding a question surrounding the $175 million bond Trump posted in the civil fraud case.

James questioned if the surety company covering Trump’s $175 million bond was capable of fulfilling its obligation, but the judge rejected James, allowing the bond to stand.

On April 1, Trump posted a $175 million bond to prevent James from seizing assets after an appeals court ruled the former president could post the bond amount to cover a civil fraud judgment of $464 million.

The appeals court ruling guaranteed Trump could appeal the judgment. Arguments for the appeal are set for September.