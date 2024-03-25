Letitia James’s Office: $464M Judgment ‘Still Stands’ Against Trump

The $464 million judgment “still stands” against former President Donald Trump, a spokesperson from New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office responded to Monday’s court ruling.

The five-panel New York appeals court ruled Trump could post a bond “in the amount of $175 million” to cover the judgment. The court also delayed enforcement of the $464 million judgment by ten days.

“The $464 million judgment — plus interest — against Donald Trump and the other defendants still stands,” the spokesperson said.

“Donald Trump is still facing accountability for his staggering fraud,” the statement continued. “The court has already found that he engaged in years of fraud to falsely inflate his net worth and unjustly enrich himself, his family, and his organization.”

The media saw the court ruling as a “critical” and “unexpected” victory for Trump on Monday, which came on a day the court does not generally issue rulings, the establishment media reported.

Two people with knowledge of his finances told several media outlets that Trump should be able to post bond by then. “We got what we wanted,” a source told ABC News.

Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley applauded the court ruling. “For those looking for a thrill kill moment at midnight, this will be a disappointment,” he posted on X. “Hopefully, the appellate court will restore a degree of objectivity and restraint missing on the trial level.”

“The true sunk costs of this controversy are likely born by Democrats who are seen as engaging in raw lawfare,” he continued. “Turning the New York legal system into an inescapable political vortex is repellent for many citizens and companies alike.”

Trump also seemed pleased with the ruling. “I greatly respect the decision of the Appellate Division, and I’ll post either $175 million in cash or bond for security, whatever is necessary very quickly within the 10 day, and I thank the Appellate Division for acting quickly, but Judge Engoron is a disgrace to this country and this should not be allowed to happen,” Trump said.

