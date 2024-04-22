Rep. John Carter (R-TX) says anti-Israel protesters “vandalized” one of his offices in Texas and vowed to find the “parties responsible.”

Carter posted a photo on X on Monday, showing red paint splattered across his office door with the words “Free Gaza” written in what appeared to be red graffiti on the sidewalk in front of the office.

“Unhinged anti-Israel activists vandalized my Georgetown office. Let me make 2 things clear, my support for Israel is unwavering & your intimidation won’t work,” Carter wrote. “Secondly, the parties responsible will be found & will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The vandalism of Carter’s office comes as there has been an increase in anti-Israel rallies and protests at universities and colleges across the United States, in support of an initial anti-Israel encampment started at Columbia University in New York on Wednesday.

Carter recently voted in favor of a $95 billion foreign aid package that included sending aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, proposed by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA).

Several students from Barnard College, including Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) daughter Isra Hirsi, were suspended on Thursday morning in relation to their involvement in the anti-Israel encampment at Columbia University.

More than 100 pro-Palestinian protesters, including Hirsi, were also arrested on Thursday in relation to their involvement in the encampment.

WATCH — CNN’s Bash: Columbia Protests Are Dangerous “Anti-Semitism”:

The White House issued a statement on Sunday labeling the anti-Israel protests as, “Antisemitic, unconscionable, and dangerous.” In a separate statement, President Joe Biden called out the “alarming surge of Antisemitism” occurring in “schools, communities, and online.”

Breitbart News reached out to Carter’s office for a statement but did not receive a response by the time of publication.