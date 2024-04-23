Illegal Alien Charged with Fatally Stabbing Man at Central Florida Hotel

An illegal alien is accused of stabbing a man to death at a Days Inn hotel in Sumter County, Florida, police reveal.

Ricardo Agustin Lorenzo, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested on April 13 by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and charged with second-degree murder.

According to police, Lorenzo was at a Days Inn in Wildwood, Florida, when he allegedly stabbed Bilder Pablo, also an illegal alien from Guatemala. Police arrived on the scene and found Pablo needing immediate medical attention.

Pablo was airlifted to a hospital in Gainesville, Florida but died from the stab wounds.

Police eventually found Lorenzo hiding in a wooded area off a nearby interstate and took him into custody.

Lorenzo is being held without bail and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on him, requesting custody if he is released from jail at any time.

