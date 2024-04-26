The Kash Foundation, a non-profit founded by former top Trump administration official Kash Patel, has hit a major milestone of over half a million dollars distributed in grants to support its key initiatives, according to its board members.

Patel — who came under frequent attack by the mainstream media and Democrats after he served on the House Intelligence Committee as the lead investigator into the RussiaGate scandal — launched the organization in 2022 to help all Americans fight back against government overreach and abuse.

Its main mission is to create a “healthier relationship between the U.S. federal government and American citizens.” The foundation focuses on providing legal support for whistleblowers and media accountability; filling gaps in mainstream media coverage and educating the public on critical issues; providing assistance to veterans, active duty service members, and law enforcement; and providing scholarships and tuition grants for higher education.

According to the organization, every contribution, including from merchandise sales, goes towards these grants.

Kash Foundation spokeswoman Erica Knight explained:

The foundation turned the tables on the adversity faced by Kash due to disinformation and media targeting, transforming it into a force for good. Through our tireless work, we empower individuals to tackle these challenges head-on, ensuring that American greatness prevails against all odds.

Jesse Binnall, partner at Binnall Law Group and attorney for the Kash Foundation, said in a statement to Breitbart News, “The Kash Foundation was established not only to assist individuals with legal needs but also to support a myriad of initiatives aimed at promoting transparency and accountability,” he said.

Andrew Ollis, partner at Oblon and board member at the Kash Foundation, said in a statement:

We’ve built numerous platforms to fuel the foundation’s growth. I am proud to have developed, alongside Kash, our digital infrastructure, our fundraising program and our merchandise line, which not only propelled our expansion but also provided crucial aid to countless Americans in need.

He concluded, “Our unwavering commitment has allowed us to make a significant impact and expand our reach.”

