Exclusive — Dave McCormick: Ditching Columbus Day for ‘Indigenous Peoples’ Day’ Is ‘Kind of Woke Lefty Nonsense’ Bob Casey Embraces

Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Dave McCormick, on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday, ripped his opponent, Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), for his constituent letter expressing openness to changing Columbus Day to “Indigenous Peoples’ Day.”

In his letter, Casey was critical of Columbus Day, highlighted a piece of legislation that would change the name of Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day, and said he would keep the constituents’ “views in mind” should the bill ever come up for a vote.

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle asked McCormick for his thoughts on the letter, which Breitbart News first reported.

“This guy is totally out of step with Pennsylvania, and he’s out of step with the kind of leadership we need,” McCormick said. “And this Columbus Day thing — just a perfect example; it’s, like, exactly what Casey does.”

“He leans to the left. He’s non-committal. He shows openness to this crazy stuff — eliminating Columbus Day, making it Indigenous Peoples’ Day. This is the kind of woke lefty nonsense that Bob Casey has come to embrace,” he added.

LISTEN:

Breitbart · Dave McCormick – April 27, 2024

McCormick pointed to another example of Casey’s non-committal proclivity: his claim to be pro-Israel while endorsing Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA), whom the Wall Street Journal reported has called for an unconditional ceasefire in the war and voted against aid to Israel.

“Bob Casey says he’s a strong supporter of Israel; he’s opposed to anti-Semitism. And he’s endorsed Summer Lee, who’s a member of the squad. She’s the congresswoman from my district, here in Pittsburgh,” McCormick emphasized.

“Bob Casey tries to have it both ways,” he added. “So this is a guy with no leadership, no moral courage, and this is another example of it.”

McCormick noted moments before that “moral courage” is needed most in the United States.

“Our country’s in trouble economically, we’re in trouble in our role in the world, we’re in trouble spiritually — you see these kids marching on campus — and the thing we need more than anything else is leadership. The thing we need more than anything else is moral courage.” McCormick emphasized.

“Bob Casey has been in public life for 30 years — statewide office — and in the Senate 18 years, and he’s not done anything consequential,” McCormick continued. “You can’t find a single significant piece of legislation that he’s led. But people can’t think that that means he hasn’t been incredibly damaging, and what’s happened is he’s moved further and further to the left.”