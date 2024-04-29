An illegal alien is accused of killing 27-year-old Jacques Price, the father of a five-year-old boy, in a hit-and-run crash in the sanctuary county of Montgomery County, Maryland.

Gilver Yuviny Zelaya Diaz, a 42-year-old illegal alien, was arrested and charged with Price’s death after prosecutors alleged that he hit the young father, who was skateboarding at the time, and then fled the scene of the crash.

On April 8, prosecutors said Diaz was driving without a license when he struck Price who was skateboarding. Diaz allegedly fled the scene, leaving Price dead on the ground.

According to prosecutors, Diaz is an illegal alien who was on probation at the time of the fatal crash. Diaz had been recently released from federal prison and prosecutors said he has failed to appear in court on five separate occasions.

Diaz was previously arrested on drug charges as well as assault and armed robbery. Despite his being an illegal alien in the United States since 2019, according to prosecutors, he was never deported.

Price, who has a five-year-old son named Jamie, was an avid skateboarder. His twin brother, Joshua, wrote that the loss of Price has been devastating after having just celebrated their birthday together on March 11.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover Price’s funeral costs and create a trust for his son, Jamie.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.