Nolte: Democrat Lawfare and Gag Orders Aid Trump in Two Very Different Ways

At this point, it’s safe to say that the Democrat party’s fascist lawfare attack on Donald Trump is helping the former president in his quest for a second term, and not just in the way most people think.

Believing it will help an objectively failed president win a second term, His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s Gestapo in the Justice Department and Brownshirt-prosecutors in New York and Georgia are desperate to throw the opposition leader in jail. Trump faces dozens and dozens of federal and state criminal charges that could see him die in prison.

Currently, a key member of Biden’s SS, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, has Trump land-locked in court over fabricated criminal charges related to the perfectly legal practice of paying someone to sign a nondisclosure agreement. As far as Bragg’s campaign finance-related charges, Trump’s alleged payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels didn’t even rise to the level of a fine from the Federal Election Commission.

What’s happening is painfully obvious. Biden and his thugs saw no downside in pursuing phony felonies. They looked at it this way… Best case, Trump dies in prison. Worse case, fake criminal charges make Trump unelectable and tie him up in court so he cannot campaign.

The results, however, are entirely different. In the RealClearPoltics poll of polls, Trump currently leads Biden…everywhere. After the State of the Union address, the polling tightened some, but Biden never took the lead. Today, even as a criminal defendant in a Manhattan courtroom, Trump’s lead is growing—it’s growing nationally and in those swing states that will ultimately decide the election.

Not only is Trump polling much better than he ever did in 2016 or 2020, he is polling better than every Republican presidential candidate since 2004.

Obviously, Biden’s Gestapo tactics are not the only reason for Trump’s surge. Polling shows that a majority of the public sees Biden as a failed president. Additionally, they remember Trump’s presidency for what it was: an era of growth and prosperity, low inflation and reasonable gas prices, record low unemployment, and world peace.

Nevertheless, the Gestapo tactics are helping. First off, a majority of voters see this litany of criminal charges for what they are: political persecution. Decent people are disgusted and understand that the only way to signal that this cannot be allowed to happen again is through the ballot box.

But there’s another hidden benefit to Trump being tied up in court all day with a fairly restrictive gag order…

The less Trump, the better.

Listen, I love the guy, and I’ll crawl naked over glass while on fire to vote for him, but the truth is this… Only Trump can lose the 2024 election. Only Trump can remind millions of voters why they hate him more than inflation, and Trump is perfectly capable of doing that.

I get it, I do… Most of the controversies that engulfed Trump over the last decade, all those shitstorms were manufactured by the serial liars in the corporate media. But sometimes—too often—Trump steps in it.

Too often, he’ll go off script at a rally, post something stupid on social media, or speak off the cuff to a gaggle of “reporters” out to get him—unforced error after unforced error.

In a word, Trump can be exhausting, which damages him politically in a way his media and political opponents cannot. During his presidency, over and over, I remember that rare quiet weekend when the fake media had no controversy to manufacture… And what would Trump do early Saturday or Sunday morning? Poke the hornet’s nest with an obnoxious tweet. And for no good reason.

I’m telling you, the guy can be exhausting.

Trump was at his very worst in 2020, holding those interminable, hours-long, pandemic press conferences. Instead of being the Reassurer-in-Chief, he yelled at the media. I’m still convinced those disasters cost him his reelection.

The restrictions that come with the Gestapo gag order also bring out the best in Trump. He is never better than mingling with The People. His short campaign jaunts to Harlem and that Chick-fil-A in Atlanta… That’s the Trump that can win the most impressive political comeback in history… That’s the charming and funny Trump, the guy comfortable in his own skin who connects like no politician since Bill Clinton.

When it comes to The Donald, less is the path to the White House. Trump should make Bragg an honorary co-chair of his reelection campaign.

