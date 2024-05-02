Republicans Recognize National Day of Prayer: ‘We Ask God for His Guidance’

Republicans on Thursday recognized the National Day of Prayer, thanking God for all He has done for the country and seeking His guidance for the time to come.

“On this National Day of Prayer, Americans join to thank God for the blessings, freedom, and prosperity He has bestowed upon our great country,” the Republican National Committee (RNC) said in a statement, praying for those in the military “making sacrifices to preserve our liberties and protect the free world, as well as the law enforcement officers protecting us here at home.”

“Today, we ask God for His guidance, peace, and wisdom,” the RNC added.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) recognized the day by reminding Americans how fortunate they are to live in a country where one can “pray and worship freely without fear or persecution.”

“There’s no doubt prayer is powerful. No matter what you are going through, remember you can always go to the Lord in prayer,” the senator added:

On National Day of Prayer, please join me in praying for our great state of Florida and our nation as we remember God's faithfulness and seek His guidance. pic.twitter.com/dVz3jJy9Js — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) May 2, 2024

“On National Day of Prayer, @CaseyDeSantis and I join all of our fellow Floridians in praying for our state and nation,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said.

“We are fortunate for the numerous blessings that have already been bestowed upon us in Florida, and pray that God continues to bless and protect us. God bless Florida, and God bless the U.S.A.,” he added:

On National Day of Prayer, @CaseyDeSantis and I join all of our fellow Floridians in praying for our state and nation. We are fortunate for the numerous blessings that have already been bestowed upon us in Florida, and pray that God continues to bless and protect us. God bless… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 2, 2024

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) shared an image of leaders praying and said he and his wife are “praying for the strength and resilience of every Oklahoman,” quoting Romans 12:12.

“Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer,” the scripture reads.

“I’m reminded that we serve a loving God who hears our prayers and works for our good,” he added as others recognized the day:

On this National Day of Prayer, Sarah and I are praying for the strength and resilience of every Oklahoman. “Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer.” Romans 12:12 I’m reminded that we serve a loving God who hears our prayers and works for our good. pic.twitter.com/1dQwfX2LwI — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) May 2, 2024

I am proud to join Alabamians and folks across the country for the 73rd National Day of Prayer. Together, through the power of prayer and unwavering faith, we will always come up stronger than ever before.https://t.co/f1PPoONGox — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) May 2, 2024

Today is National Day of Prayer. Please join us in praying for our great nation. pic.twitter.com/joNkzW0e3d — NRCC (@NRCC) May 2, 2024

Please join me in commemorating the 73rd National Day of Prayer. Our nation has lost its way, and only by seeking God’s guidance will we step out of the shadows and back into the light. America NEEDS God. pic.twitter.com/0fqmbt3N2D — Brian Babin (@RepBrianBabin) May 2, 2024

On this National Day of Prayer, we are reminded that despite what challenges may come, we can trust God to see us through as He continues to strengthen and guide us. We pray for the Lord’s blessings on our state and nation. pic.twitter.com/muQHVVKJkj — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 2, 2024

This country was built on the love of God, family, and country. Happy National Day of Prayer. “Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” – Romans 15:13 pic.twitter.com/iXBaBVXgXh — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) May 2, 2024

The National Day of Prayer coincides with continued waves of civil unrest at university campuses across the country as anti-Israel, pro-Hamas protesters continue to gather.

RELATED — NYPD Clears Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall of Anti-Isreal Occupiers

NYPD / BODY CAMS+ /TMX