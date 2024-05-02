Republicans Recognize National Day of Prayer: ‘We Ask God for His Guidance’

Hannah Knudsen

Republicans on Thursday recognized the National Day of Prayer, thanking God for all He has done for the country and seeking His guidance for the time to come.

“On this National Day of Prayer, Americans join to thank God for the blessings, freedom, and prosperity He has bestowed upon our great country,” the Republican National Committee (RNC) said in a statement, praying for those in the military “making sacrifices to preserve our liberties and protect the free world, as well as the law enforcement officers protecting us here at home.”

“Today, we ask God for His guidance, peace, and wisdom,” the RNC added.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) recognized the day by reminding Americans how fortunate they are to live in a country where one can “pray and worship freely without fear or persecution.”

“There’s no doubt prayer is powerful. No matter what you are going through, remember you can always go to the Lord in prayer,” the senator added:

“On National Day of Prayer, @CaseyDeSantis and I join all of our fellow Floridians in praying for our state and nation,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said.

“We are fortunate for the numerous blessings that have already been bestowed upon us in Florida, and pray that God continues to bless and protect us. God bless Florida, and God bless the U.S.A.,” he added:

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) shared an image of leaders praying and said he and his wife are “praying for the strength and resilience of every Oklahoman,” quoting Romans 12:12.

“Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer,” the scripture reads.

“I’m reminded that we serve a loving God who hears our prayers and works for our good,” he added as others recognized the day:

The National Day of Prayer coincides with continued waves of civil unrest at university campuses across the country as anti-Israel, pro-Hamas protesters continue to gather.

