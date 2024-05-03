Mark Hamill made a surprise visit to the White House press briefing room after meeting with President Joe Biden.

The Star Wars actor’s visit came a day before May the 4th, an annual day of celebration for the franchise.

“There’s no introduction that really is needed,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “I have a special guest, as you can see, Mark Hamill has decided to join us on this wonderful Friday. And, I am really excited to turn it over to Mr. Hamill.

Hamill, who is known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, asked the group of reporters gathered in the room if any of them had, “Mark Hamill will lead the press conference” on their bingo cards.

CRINGE: Mark Hamill led The White House press briefing today. pic.twitter.com/mBxFmjdrAd — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 3, 2024

“I just got to meet the president and he gave me these aviator glasses,” he said showing off his pair of sunglasses. “I love the merch.”

The actor noted that he was “honored” that he was asked to come to the White House, continuing on to describe Biden as being the “most legislative successful president” in Hamill’s lifetime.

When asked by a reporter what Hamill and Biden had talked about, he admitted that he only “expected to be there for like five minutes” and that Biden had shown him photographs.

“I called him Mr. President, he said, ‘You can call me Joe,’ and I said, ‘Can I call you Joe-Bi-Won Kenobi?’ He liked that,” Hamill added.

Hamill has been a notable supporter of Biden’s. Most recently, he quoted-tweeted a post on X from Biden in which he claimed that “Donald Trump is the worst president we’ve ever had.” The actor wrote that Biden was the “best president we’ve ever had.”

In June 2020, as Biden was running against former President Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election, Hamill hosted a virtual fundraiser for Biden.