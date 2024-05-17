Scottie Scheffler Comes on Strong at PGA Championship Hours After Arrest

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s #1 pro golfer, came on strong at the Valhalla Golf Club Friday despite being arrested and accused of second-degree assault of a police officer only a few hours before tee time.

Scheffler made it back to the course only about an hour before he was set to start the competition. Still, despite what he called the “chaotic situation” surrounding his early morning arrest by members of the Louisville, Kentucky, police, he birdied the first hole.

He ended up shooting a five-under 66 and was only two shots back of the lead, according to Fox News.

“Chaos” truly was an apt description of his Friday, too.

As he drove up to the gates of the club just before 9 a.m., police say he disregarded instructions and ran over a police detective.

Video showed the moment he was arrested:

Scottie Scheffler getting cuffed before the PGA championship from a misunderstanding is one step away from shooting Derek Jeter in the tunnel before the World Series in The Other Guys pic.twitter.com/t5b3kIA6Df — Billy (@Billyhottakes) May 17, 2024

As the golfer neared the entrance, the detective stopped his vehicle and tried to give instructions. But they say he suddenly “refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground,” a police report says.

Officials say the detective was left with minor injuries but was taken to the hospital for treatment.

For his part, Scheffler says the whole thing was a misunderstanding, and he did not understand what the police were asking him to do when he hit the gas and his car lurched forward into the officer.

“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers,” Scheffler said in a statement. “It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being ask to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.”

He added, “Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”

Statement from Scottie Scheffler. Calls it a “very chaotic situation.” pic.twitter.com/hS6OdqpZwD — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) May 17, 2024

The charges against Scheffler include second-degree assault of a police officer (felony), criminal mischief in the third degree (misdemeanor), reckless driving, and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic (misdemeanor).

He was released, though, without bail and made his tee time.

