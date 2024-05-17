Van Jones: Marjorie Taylor Greene Is a Disgraceful ‘Clown’

CNN commentator Van Jones said Friday on “The Situation Room” that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is a disgraceful “clown” while discussing several verbal scuffles at Thursday’s House Oversight Committee hearing.

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “Another political issue that’s unfolding over these past few hours, Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is calling Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, racist following a very, very tense hearing last night that devolved into very personal attacks.”

After playing a clip from the committee, Blitzer asked, “Van what do you make of that?”

Jones said, “I think that the standard of conduct has been pulled down slow by some of these folks in Congress. They go there because they want to be celebrities. I’m talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene and others. Why do we even know her name? Marjorie Taylor Greene has never passed a bill. She’s never chaired a committee. She’s never done anything but be a provocateur and a clown and get under the skin of people and this kind of stuff that goes on.”

He added, “But whether she’s racist or not, she is a disgrace to the American people. She’s a disgrace to that Congress. And she should just pass one bill. Do your job Marjorie. Every time we talk about her she’s doing some clownish nonsense and it’s ridiculous.”

