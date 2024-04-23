Mark Hamill: ‘Biden Is the Best President We’ve Ever Had’

Mark Hamill came out swinging for Joe Biden this week by declaring him the “best president we’ve ever had,” putting him above the likes of Abraham Lincoln and George Washington.

The Star Wars actor had reposted a message from Biden in 2020 declaring Trump the “worst president we’ve ever had.”

Hamill has frequently espoused far-left politics on social media for years, as well as contributing to a virtual fundraiser for Biden during his 2020 campaign. He declared himself “proud” to appear in a video produced by the faux-conservative Lincoln Project, advocated for Michelle Obama to become Vice President, spread a fake report that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis banned the book To Kill a Mockingbird, lent his name to a fundraising email for Russia hoaxer Adam Schiff, and even attacked Ivanka Trump for posting a photo of her son in a Star Wars stormtrooper Halloween costume.

Biden, an increasingly unpopular president, has been relying heavily on celebrity endorsements versus grassroots support. As the Associated Press highlighted recently, Biden raised $26 million last month at a fundraiser event with the help of star-studded talent.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was up first to warm up the crowd of about 5,000 supporters. Entertainers, too, lined up to make the case for Biden. Lizzo belted out her hit “About Damn Time” and emcee Mindy Kaling joked that it was nice to be in a room with “so many rich people,” adding that she loved that they were supporting a president who openly promises to “raise your taxes.” At one point, Colbert said he suspected some Americans had forgotten some of the more concerning aspects of Trump’s presidency, including Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. The fundraiser had different tiers of access depending on a donor’s generosity. Other participating celebrities included Queen Latifah, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Lea Michele. Tickets sold for as low as $225.

Regardless of his celebrity endorsements, the president’s approval rating now stands at a historic reelection low.

“President Joe Biden’s average approval rating is well below the historic threshold for the incumbent to win reelection,” Breitbart News reported. “RealClearPolitic’s average of Biden’s approval rating stands at 40.3 percent, while 56.3 percent disapprove of the president.”

