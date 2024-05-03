Survey: A Trump Conviction Would Not Result in More Votes for Biden

President Joe Biden would not receive more votes if former President Donald Trump is convicted of a crime, a recent survey by Leger found.

The survey found Trump leading Biden in a matchup by one point, garnering 46 percent to Biden’s 45 percent. Another nine percent remain unsure. The survey also asked respondents how they would vote if Trump were convicted on any of his charges, and while he loses his lead, Biden does not actually gain any of Trump’s voters. Rather, they simply move to undecided.

When asked who they would support if Trump was found guilty and imprisoned, Trump’s support slips to 37 percent, but as in the original matchup, Biden’s figure remains consistent at 45 percent. But now, in that scenario, 18 percent say they do not know or would vote for someone else.

When asked if Trump was found guilty but without imprisonment, 39 percent said they would support Trump. Biden’s support actually dips to 44 percent, and 18 percent remain undecided.

If Trump is not found guilty, he leads Biden by two percent, 46 percent to Biden’s 44 percent. In that scenario, ten percent remain undecided.

In other words, Biden sees no bump in his support, even if Trump is found guilty.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s inclusion in the race continues to help Trump, as he leads Biden by three points, 41 percent to 38 percent, in a matchup including third-party candidates. RFK Jr. sees seven percent support, followed by two percent for Jill Stein and one percent for Cornel West. Another 11 percent do not know who they would support.

The survey was taken April 26-28, among 1,008 American adults. It has a +/- 3.09 percent margin of error.

It coincides with the release of a Harvard-Harris poll which similarly found that the various cases of lawfare against Trump are not working in Biden’s favor.

Breitbart News reported:

If Trump is convicted by a jury of crimes “related to his handling of classified presidential documents,” voters are split 50-50 Trump and Biden. There is a consistent 50-50 split for independents as well. If Trump is convicted by a jury for RICO in “trying to influence the 2020 election results on Georgia,” voters are again split 50-50 between Trump and Biden. Independents lean Biden 51 to Trump’s 49 percent support. And finally, if Trump is convicted by a jury for “inciting the Capitol riots of January 6,” voters lean Trump, 52 percent to Biden’s 48 percent. Independents also side with Trump in that scenario by doubt digits — 55 percent to Biden’s 45 percent.

Trump maintains that Democrats are using these cases of lawfare against him to keep him off the campaign trial, deeming the legal cases “election interference.”

WATCH — Trump’s Lawyer Alina Habba: Democrats “Can’t Stop Him with the Votes” so They’re Using “Lawfare”