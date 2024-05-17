Job Creators Network Hammers Biden’s Bogus Inflation Numbers With Massive Times Square Billboard

The Job Creators Network’s (JCN) latest Times Square billboard calls out President Joe Biden and his administration’s false and misleading statements about inflation being nine percent when he took office.

“INFLATION…IT WAS AT 9 PERCENT WHEN I CAME IN OFFICE” the billboard reads. “HEY PAL. HOW MANY MORE TIMES DO WE HAVE TO HEAR THIS MALARKEY?! DO YOU THINK WE’RE STUPID OR SOMETHING?”

Indeed, Biden has repeatedly made false and misleading statements about inflation in recent weeks. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden falsely saying inflation was nine percent when he took office was meant to suggest that “the factors that caused inflation were in place when he walked into the administration when he took office.”

C-SPAN

“Consumer prices have soared by 20 percent on President Biden’s watch, leaving small businesses and American families in difficult financial straits. But Biden continues to try to rewrite history in an attempt to deflect blame and bolster support ahead of the November election,” Alfredo Ortiz, Chief Executive Officer of the Job Creators Network, said in a statement.

“When Biden took office, inflation was at 1.4 percent, not 9 percent as he recently claimed. Does the White House think we’re stupid or something?”

Meanwhile, voters, anxious about inflation, blame Biden for their finances being worse under President Joe Biden’s economic policies than under Trump’s.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram @jeromeehudson