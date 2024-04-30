Poll: Cases of Lawfare Against Trump Not Helping Biden

Cases of lawfare against former President Donald Trump are not helping President Joe Biden, a survey from Harvard-Harris reveals.

“In the event Trump is convicted of mishandling documents or on RICO charges, the hypothetical Biden-Trump election is a dead heat,” the survey found.

If Trump’s convicted by a jury of crimes “related to his handling of classified presidential documents,” voters are split 50-50 Trump and Biden. There is a consistent 50-50 split for independents as well.

If Trump is convicted by a jury for RICO in “trying to influence the 2020 election results on Georgia,” voters are again split 50-50 between Trump and Biden. Independents lean Biden 51 to Trump’s 49 percent support.

And finally, if Trump is convicted by a jury for “inciting the Capitol riots of January 6,” voters lean Trump, 52 percent to Biden’s 48 percent. Independents also side with Trump in that scenario by doubt digits — 55 percent to Biden’s 45 percent:

🇺🇲 2024 GE: "If Trump is convicted of crimes related to his handling of classified presidential documents" Biden 50%

Trump 50%

—

"If Trump is convicted for RICO in trying to influence the 2020 election results in Georgia" Biden 50%

Trump 50%

—

"If Trump is… https://t.co/Voxor8cGwF pic.twitter.com/njIj6YNHCW — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 29, 2024

In other words, the various cases of lawfare against Trump are falling flat and may even be helping the former president at this point.

The overall survey was taken April 24-25, 2024, among 1,961 registered voters. It has a +/- 2 percent margin of error.

RELATED: Undaunted! Trump Lambasts Unfair “Biden Trials” as “Election Interference”

C-SPAN

On Monday, amid his criminal business documents trial in New York, Trump posted on Truth Social, reminding Americans that these cases of lawfare against him are a form of election interference.

“What Crooked Joe Biden is doing with all of these ridiculous D.C. inspired lawsuits against me is, and make no mistake about it, ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!” he said.

“Drop the lawsuits, Joe, and maybe you’ll do better than you are doing now!!!” Trump added: