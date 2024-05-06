An illegal alien who was recently released into the United States from the southern border is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Marvin Perez Lopez, a 20-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping a minor under 13 years old and sexual assault by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, on May 2 the mother of the victim went looking for her daughter when she realized she was not inside their residence at the apartment building. She found her daughter inside a van with a man, later identified as Lopez, who also lives in the building.

After the victim’s mother banged on the windows of the van, Lopez allegedly came running out and apologized. The woman said she did not immediately call the police because she was concerned about her own immigration status.

When police were eventually notified of the incident, they interviewed the 11-year-old girl who said she was forced into the van by Lopez. According to the girl, the illegal alien started touching her and she responded by pushing him away.

The girl said she tried to flee the van but Lopez grabbed her and sexually assaulted her. When police arrived at Lopez’s residence the next day, he attempted to evade arrest.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Lopez crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in January of this year. He was given a court date to appear before an immigration judge in 2027 and released from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) custody into the United States interior.

Lopez remains in Palm Beach County Jail without bail.

