Police: Illegal Alien Abducted Girl from Louisiana, Took Her to Virginia

An illegal alien has been caught in Alleghany County, Virginia, after allegedly abducting an underage girl from Louisiana, police revealed.

Diego Soch Castro was arrested and charged with abduction, indecent liberties with a minor, and assault and battery for allegedly kidnapping a girl from Louisiana and taking her about a thousand miles away, to Virginia.

According to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, the girl called the police around 4:00 a.m. and asked for help at a Love’s Travel Stop gas station.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, they found the girl, as well as Castro, inside a four-door sedan with Arkansas plates and registration.

While investigating, deputies discovered that the girl had been reported abducted in Louisiana and was being held against her will, allegedly in Castro’s vehicle.

Castro was arrested at the scene, and the girl was taken to a nearby hospital. She was eventually turned over to Child Protective Services. Castro has been booked in the Alleghany County Regional Jail, and an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer was placed on him.

