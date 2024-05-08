Gun Controls, Including Bump Stock Ban, Defeated in Pennsylvania House

Two gun controls, one of which was a bump stock ban, were defeated in the Pennsylvania House on Tuesday despite a rally by activists and pro-gun control lawmakers.

WGAL reported every Republican and one Democrat, state Rep. Frank Burns (D), voted against the bump stock ban.

A gun control requiring federal firearms license holders (FFLS) to report sales electronically was defeated as well.

State Rep. Bryan Cutler (R) commented on the bump stock ban, saying, “Look at the FBI crime statistics — actually putting criminals in jail is what works, not creating new crimes. Not by duplicating something that is already covered in federal law.”

RELATED — AWR Hawkins: Why Gun Control Is Not the Solution to Mass Shootings

Penn Live noted the bump stock ban legislation also covered certain aftermarket triggers. The bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Ben Sanchez (D), argued that the stocks and triggers “need to be treated like the machine guns they are.”

Burns, the Democrat Rep. who sided against gun control, holds represents a conservative district. He voted against gun control in 2023, too, noting that his job is to represent the will of his constituents.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Beef is his favorite vegetable. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.