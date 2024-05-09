Berkeley School District Leaders Deny Brewing Antisemitism

Leaders with Berkeley Unified School District denied the schools have become hotbeds of antisemitism in recent months when testifying before House Republicans this week.

Berkeley Unified School District Superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel told House Republicans this week that she received nine formal complaints of antisemitism while denying that the school district has become a hotbed for such activity.

“Antisemitism is not pervasive in Berkeley Unified School District,” she told the House Education & the Workforce subcommittee. “Our babies sometimes say hurtful things. We are mindful that all kids make mistakes. We know that our staff are not immune to missteps either, and we don’t ignore them when they occur.”