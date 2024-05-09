Illegal Alien Charged in Connection to Death of Three-Month-Old Baby

An illegal alien is accused of causing severe injuries to a three-month-old baby and strangling the baby’s mother in Montgomery County, Texas. The baby has since died.

Melvin Jesus Aquino Enriquez, a 26-year-old illegal alien, was arrested and charged on April 17 with causing serious injury to a three-month-old baby after the child was admitted to the hospital with severe injuries on April 14.

By April 21, the baby died from the injuries. Enriquez may be charged with additional felonies following the baby’s death.

In addition to being arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for the baby’s death, Enriquez was arrested and charged last month with strangling the baby’s mother.

Police are still unsure what Enriquez’s relationship is to the baby and the baby’s mother.

Enriquez remains in the Montgomery County Jail on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer and a $750,000 bond.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.