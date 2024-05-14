Exclusive — Trump Pollster: ‘Virginia and Minnesota Are in Play’

Virginia and Minnesota are in play, Trump pollster John McLaughlin, CEO and partner of McLaughlin & Associates, said during a Tuesday appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

McLaughlin said that Trump seems to be ahead in the national popular vote, explaining some of the data.

“There’s eligible voters — probably 100 million — who don’t vote. They had a record turnout last time, 160 million. That was up from 139 million in 2016,” he said, explaining that Trump is also ahead in battleground states. The Trump campaign, he continued, released top line numbers for polls taken in Minnesota and Virginia, showing something extraordinary.

“Minnesota, we had Trump at 40 percent, Biden at 40 percent, Kennedy at nine, and Virginia was Biden 40, Trump 37, Kennedy eight, so Virginia and Minnesota are in play,” he said, also citing an Emerson College Poll analyzing New Jersey. That survey showed Trump within five points. That poll, he added, was taken before Trump’s massive rally in the Garden State, which attracted roughly 100,000 people.

“They had Biden 44 and Trump at 39 … that was a state we lost by 16 points. And now we go back to April and you look in New York State, the Siena Poll, they had us within ten points. We’ve lost 61 to 38 in 2020, and now within ten … Something’s going on where we know that the court case and political persecution of Donald Trump is backfiring,” he added.

LISTEN:

The news comes as Trump continues to follow through with his stated goal to make a heavy play for traditionally blue states, including those two states of Minnesota and Virginia.

“One of the other things I’m going to do — and I may be foolish in doing it — is I’m going to make a heavy play for New York, heavy play for New Jersey, heavy play for Virginia, heavy play for New Mexico, and a heavy play for a state that hasn’t been won in years, Minnesota,” Trump told Breitbart News in December.

“I’m going to do rallies, I’m going to do speeches, I’m going to work them,” Trump added. “That doesn’t mean I’m going to work them as hard as I work Pennsylvania, where I’m doing very well.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.