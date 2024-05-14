Former Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) will be facing off against Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in Maryland’s upcoming Senate general election as both candidates vie for retiring Sen. Ben Cardin’s (D-MD) seat.

Hogan soared to victory on Tuesday evening, receiving 127,129 votes, or 61.8 percent of the vote, while former Maryland House Delegate Robin Ficker received 63,871 votes, or 30.2 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Other candidates such as Chris Chaffee received 7,140 votes, 3.3 percent of the vote, and Lorie Friend, a nurse, received 4,336 votes — two percent of the vote.

On the Democratic side, Alsobrooks received 219,842 votes, or 53.6 percent of the vote, while co-founder of Total Wine & More and Rep. David Trone (D-MD) received 173,649 votes, or 42.3 percent.

Other Democrat candidates such as Joseph Perez and Michael Cobb each received 0.8 percent of the vote.

“We have always been an underdog; they have always counted us out,” Hogan wrote in a post on X. “But every single time — together — we have beaten the odds. Tonight, I want to thank the people of Maryland for their continued support — the campaign for Maryland and America’s future begins now. With your help we’re going to bring our case for strong, proven, effective, and independent leadership directly to Marylanders across our state.”

In response to the results, Steve Daines the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) issued a statement slamming Alsobrooks for having “underfunded law enforcement” in Prince George’s County.

“The contrast in this race could not be clearer. Angela Alsobrooks underfunded law enforcement while crime is skyrocketing in her county,” Daines wrote. “For eight years, Governor Hogan delivered results for Maryland by reaching across the aisle. Marylanders know they can trust Governor Hogan to keep their communities safe and achieve results in Washington.”

In 2020, Alsobrooks was among the Maryland lawmakers who called upon then-governor Hogan to implement police reform policies. In Prince George’s County, Alsobrooks and the county council voted to equip police officers in the county with body cameras and vowed to use money that would go toward building a police training facility to build a mental health and addiction facility.

To date, there have been 628 assault-related incidents in 2024 in Prince George’s County, according to data from the Prince George’s County Police Department, an 18 percent increase from the 532 assault-related incidents in 2023.

There have also been 494 domestic violence-related incidents in the county so far in 2024, a 23 percent increase from the 403 incidents reported in 2023.