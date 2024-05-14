Republican senators slammed the Biden administration’s announcement Tuesday of increased tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles as being more about President Joe Biden’s attempt to bolster his green agenda at the expense of U.S. automakers.

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), a strong advocate of American manufacturers, told Breitbart News in a statement:

Joe Biden’s electric vehicles mandates have been a complete catastrophe for American autoworkers. This is a phony attempt to cover up the fact that his far-left, green agenda has caused significant harm to one of our most critical industries. When Donald Trump is back in the White House, the American auto industry will be back bigger and better than ever.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), a staunch China hawk, also said in a statement to Breitbart News that the tariffs were coming too late — three years into his administration.

Tariffs, while a tool of strategic importance, must be wielded with foresight, not hindsight. While these tariffs are a good step, President Biden’s delay has already done damage. American manufacturers have been crushed by unfair Chinese competition for too long.

Rubio also sent the Biden administration a letter asking why it was only increasing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) and not Chinese combustion engine vehicles. The letter said:

It is imperative that any updated tariff regime adequately address the extinction-level threat that Chinese vehicles—both internal combustion engine and electric—pose to American automakers and the workers they employ. I urge you to reconsider this reckless, half-baked decision that will jeopardize the future of America’s automakers.

Republicans argue that Biden’s mandate in March aimed at making the majority of vehicles sold in America electric vehicle or hybrids in 2027 will do far more harm to the U.S. auto industry than the tariffs will help them.

Both Vance and Rubio have been floated as potential contenders for Trump’s vice presidential candidate pick. On Tuesday, Vance accompanied Trump to the Manhattan courthouse where Trump is battling charges from Democrat District Attorney Alvin Bragg of falsifying business records to win the 2016 election.

Former President Donald Trump and his campaign separately issued similar statements. Trump told reporters, “They’ve also got to do it on other vehicles and other products because China’s eating our lunch right now.”

His press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said in a statement:

The fact that these tariffs do not apply to gas-powered cars and trucks but only to Chinese EVs shows that this has nothing to do with protecting American Workers. It’s all about Crooked Joe’s agenda of killing gas-powered automobiles while forcing Americans into ultra-expensive Electric Vehicles they don’t want and can’t afford.

The Biden administration also announced tariffs on Chinese medical equipment, but one American manufacturer slammed them as too little, too late, and said they will do little to help him.

“It’s too little, too late. China has gained a dominant market position in the U.S. while the administration dithered,” Scott Maier, CEO of Blue Star NBR, told Breitbart News.