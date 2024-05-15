Trump Trial Becomes Prime Venue for Veep Contenders, Supporters

A dozen of former President Donald Trump’s top supporters have shown up to Manhattan to support him, which not only likely engenders his gratitude, but also has become a high-profile speaking slot, with a crowd of reporters assigned to detail the trial’s every development.

To date, three senators, four representatives, two attorney generals, and two former Republican presidential candidates have accompanied Trump to the courtroom where he is facing charges from the Democrat district attorney in Manhattan.

Those making the pilgrimage to the courtroom so far include: Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) — a top vice-presidential contender, Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND) — a former Republican presidential candidate and another top vice-presidential contender, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), and Reps. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Byron Donalds (R-FL), Cory Mills (R-FL), Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, and Vivek Ramaswamy, another former Republican presidential candidate.

As Breitbart News recently reported, bookies have compiled a list of prominent figures with the highest chances of making an appearance in court beside Trump, with Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) — another presidential contender, Republican House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY), and former Housing and Urban Department Secretary Dr. Ben Carson making the top of the list.

Some have taken the opportunity in the limelight to blast the trial and essentially act as surrogates of Trump, who is under a strict gag order from speaking about numerous elements of the case against him.

While Trump has been gagged from commenting on witnesses, Vance tore into Michael Cohen, a former Trump lawyer who took the stand this week, posting on X:

Cohen can’t remember how old his son is or how he was when he started to work for Trump but I’m sure he remembers extremely small details from years ago!

He also slammed Cohen in remarks outside of the courtroom:

JD Vance: “Every single person involved in this prosecution is practically a Democratic political operative. What’s going on inside that courtroom is a threat to American democracy. This is a disgrace.” pic.twitter.com/wVV9TN1bpA — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 13, 2024

Tuberville also ripped Cohen, saying outside of the courtroom:

I’m sitting there listening to a guy on the stand that they had to get out of house arrest because he lied in another court, to testify in this court. He’s a convicted felon. I mean, this guy, he’s up there giving an acting scene, and all of a sudden he comes out and says, ‘Oh, I have recorded President Trump on my telephone.’ This guy worked for President Trump. I mean, how can you be convinced by somebody that is a serial liar. I mean, there should be no reason that anybody should listen to this guy.

And while Trump is gagged from commenting on Judge Juan Merchan’s family, he and Donalds zoned in on Merchan’s daughter’s career raising money for Trump’s opponents.

Vance also attacked one of the prosecutors, which Trump is barred from doing, other than District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Vance said in remarks outside the courtroom:

Every single person involved in this prosecution is practically a Democrat political operative. The judge inside — his daughter is making millions of dollars running against Donald Trump, raising money for Donald Trump’s political opponents.

After spending the morning with Trump, Vance attacks judge’s daughter and prosecutors pic.twitter.com/lrfDYLI6aR — Acyn (@Acyn) May 13, 2024

.@ByronDonalds: "The only thing that's being done wrong is by this judge. His daughter's…raising money for Democrats?…He won't recuse himself? This is a travesty of justice…Unfortunately, it's going to take the American people this November to let their voices be heard…" pic.twitter.com/zEnDjFeCn1 — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) May 14, 2024

Ramaswamy called the prosecutors “fourth-rate” and witness Michael Cohen “a fifth-rate lawyer…who is actually violating attorney-client privilege left and right.”

The assist from his supporters comes as reporters shout out questions to Trump every day that he cannot answer under the gag order — which Merchan has threatened to send Trump to jail if he violates.

He has repeatedly been asked if witnesses Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen are liars. Since he was fined and threatened with jail time for violating the gag order, Trump has ignored those questions, and told reporters he would like to answer their questions.

“I have to watch every word I tell you people. Yes, we have questions, a simple question — I’d like to give it, but I can’t talk about it because this judge has given me a gag order and said, ‘you’ll go to jail if you violate.’ And frankly, you know what, our constitution is much more important than jail. It’s not even close. I’ll do that sacrifice any day,” he said.

Trump has been prevented from commenting on witnesses, even though Cohen has attacked Trump and the defense team repeatedly on live streams run via his TikTok account.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.