President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stated that people should not be jailed for using or possessing marijuana, despite Harris having a record of overseeing almost 2,000 convictions for marijuana-related offenses.

The statements from Biden and Harris come as the Department of Justice took steps on Thursday to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I drug to a Schedule III drug.

Currently, marijuana is listed as a Schedule I drug along with heroin, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), and methylenedioxymethamphetamine, otherwise known as ecstasy, according to the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) website.

“No one should go to jail for smoking weed,” Harris wrote in a post on X on Thursday. “We have pardoned tens of thousands of people with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession.”

In another post on X Biden wrote, “No one should be jailed for simply using or possessing marijuana.”

While serving as the district attorney for San Francisco, Harris oversaw almost 2,000 convictions for marijuana-related offenses, according to data obtained by the Bay Area News Group, the Mercury News reported in 2019.

During a Democrat primary debate in July 2019, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (I-HI) criticized Harris for her prosecutorial record.

“Senator Harris says she’s proud of her record as a prosecutor, and that she’ll be a prosecutor president, but I’m deeply concerned about this record,” Gabbard said at the time.