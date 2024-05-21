Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Who Brawled with Marjorie Taylor Greene, Shows Up to Donald Trump Trial

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) made a surprise appearance at former President Donald Trump’s business records trial in Manhattan, joining a procession of Republicans who have shown up over the past several weeks.

Washington Examiner reporter Ashley Oliver posted:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is sitting in the back row of the overflow room of Trump’s trial with me. She said she was at a fundraiser nearby and decided to stop in. Robert Costello testified before her committee last week. She said, “Jim Jordan is no Judge Merchan.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is sitting in the back row of the overflow room of Trump’s trial with me. She said she was at a fundraiser nearby and decided to stop in. Robert Costello testified before her committee last week. She said “Jim Jordan is no Judge Merchan.” — Ashley Oliver (@asholiver) May 21, 2024

Crockett got into a verbal exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) during a House Oversight Committee meeting to consider a resolution to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for not abiding by a congressional subpoena for President Joe Biden’s audio recordings in the special counsel investigation of his retention of classified documents.

During the hearing, Greene used her time to note that committee member Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) was employing the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over Trump’s business records case. Merchan’s daughter’s company runs digital campaigns for Democrats and has been paid millions by Democrat candidates, including Trump’s opponents.

“I’d like to know if any of the Democrats on this committee are employing Judge Merchan’s daughter,” Greene said.

“Please tell me what that has to do with Merrick Garland,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) snarked, speaking out of turn.

Greene, undeterred, said, “Oh, Goldman. That’s right. He’s advising.”

Crockett asked, “He’s advising who? Do you know what you’re here for?”

Greene shot back, “I don’t think you know what you’re here for” before commenting on Crockett’s “fake eyelashes.”

Crockett later said Greene had a “butch” body.

WATCH — Clown Show: Crockett Turns Garland Contempt Hearing into Screaming Insult Match

Greene then posted a video of herself doing Crossfit, adding:

Yes my body is built and strong NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle. Soon turning 50 years old, God willing, I will continue to lift, run, swim, play sports, surf, ski, climb and LIVE this life to the fullest and enjoy every single moment!

Yes my body is built and strong 💪 NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle. Soon turning 50 years old, God willing, I will continue to lift, run, swim, play sports, surf, ski, climb and LIVE this life to the fullest and enjoy every single… pic.twitter.com/DSkqJEuEnM — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 20, 2024

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.