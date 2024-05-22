RNC on ‘Biological Attack’ at HQ: ‘We Stand Firm in Our Mission’

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Whatley said the organization stands “firm” in its mission, no matter the “violent tactics” opposers throw its way, making the statement after an evacuation of the RNC headquarters in Washington, DC, due to someone sending two vials of blood to the location.

Individuals were temporarily evacuated from the RNC HQ after the vials were found, and hazardous-materials teams were called to investigate the matter. According to reports, the vials were addressed to former President Donald Trump, but the intent remains unclear, and it is not publicly known to whom the blood belongs.

Whatley released a statement after receiving an all-clear from authorities, deeming this a “biological attack” in an email blast:

Today, vials of blood were sent to RNC Headquarters in DC. We are thankful to law enforcement, who responded quickly and ensured everyone’s safety. The lockdown has been cleared and staff has resumed their office duties because we remain unintimidated and undeterred in our efforts to elect President Trump to the White House.

He noted that the “revolting attack comes on the heels of pro-Hamas protestors violently demonstrating on college campuses and deranged Biden supporters physically attacking our campaign volunteers for supporting President Trump.”

RELATED — Insane! Columbia University Protesters Smash Windows, Barricade Themselves Inside Building

Jessica Schwalb via Storyful

However, he said such attempts will not deter the RNC from its mission:

While Republicans fight to strengthen our economy, secure our southern border, and halt the violent crime in our communities, the fringe-left is wreaking havoc, sowing fear, and lying to the public in a bad-faith effort to divide Americans and sway an election.

“No matter what violent tactics Biden’s extreme left supporters try next, we stand firm in our mission to deliver greater freedom and opportunity for all Americans, and we won’t back down,” he added.