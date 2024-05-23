Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s ‘Clapback Collection’ Charges Plus-Sized Fans Extra

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is charging plus-sized fans extra for the privilege of wearing her merchandise.

Days after Crockett attacked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) during a House Oversight Committee meeting, the Texas congresswoman began monetizing her insult, using the much higher-profile Greene to benefit her own campaign.

Crockett created a “Crockett Clapback Collection” to sell merchandise she says will feature “random things I’ve said.” As of Thursday afternoon, the only product offering is “The B6 T-Shirt,” which features her insult of Greene.

The shirt can be yours for only $40.00 — unless you wear a size 2XLarge or greater. Beginning at that size, prices jump to $45.00, although the website also asks for an additional contribution.

“Your contribution will benefit Jasmine Crockett,” the website’s checkout page says.

Both prices are steep for a strikingly simple t-shirt with only a six-word insult and the brand of the congresswoman, whose campaign website says, “Jasmine believes we need an economy that works for everyone, and where we all have a fair shake.”

Crockett took to MSNBC to brag about her superior intellect after her grade school insult of Greene.

“I also took this as an opportunity to again flex on MAGA and let them know that I will always be smarter than you,” Crockett told MSNBC after previously announcing she would drop her new product line. “You can call me a DEI hire all you want to.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett's message to Trump supporters: "I will always be smarter than you" pic.twitter.com/Srolb0cndf — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 19, 2024

Regardless of her boast, Crockett was soon mocked for misspelling her own name on her products, which read, “Crockrtt Clapback.” To add to the confusion, the lone t-shirt available on her website features only Crockett’s insult followed by her collection’s brand name — seemingly associating the insult with anyone wearing the t-shirt.

So we are going to drop “A Crockett Clapback Collection.” This collection will feature various swag that includes random things I’ve said. The money will go to ensuring that we have a Democratic House! Give me a little time to really get the swag online etc., but B6 will drop… pic.twitter.com/7RnPQ4jVHs — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) May 18, 2024

Despite charging plus-sized fans extra to sport her merchandise, Crockett has expressed sympathy for obese Americans. Most notably, Crockett has blamed obesity on “harsh work requirements.”

Crockett has delved further into economic policy. She recently suggested that black Americans should be exempt from paying taxes as a form of reparations before claiming her scheme might not work because of the black people who are “not paying taxes in the first place.” Perhaps to make up for lost tax revenue from her reparations plan, she has argued to drastically increase work permits to foreign citizens because “we need more tax income anyway.”

A disclaimer on her website makes clear Crockett possesses sole credit — or blame — for her products.

“Jasmine Crockett is solely responsible for producing and shipping your gift,” the website reads.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.