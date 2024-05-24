Sen. Katie Britt: Democrats Block ‘Laken Riley Act’ in Senate, Again

Senate Democrats have again blocked the “Laken Riley Act,” which would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to take into custody illegal aliens arrested, charged, or convicted for burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting.

Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) spoke on the Senate floor urging Senate Democrats to bring a vote on the “Laken Riley Act” — named after 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley who was murdered allegedly at the hands of illegal alien Jose Antonio Ibarra of Venezuela.

“The Laken Riley Act is the bipartisan border bill that should be on the Senate floor today,” Britt said. “I am proud to be the lead Senate sponsor of this critical legislation, along with my colleague from North Carolina [Sen. Ted Budd]. The Laken Riley Act passed the House of Representatives in an overwhelmingly bipartisan fashion.”

Britt continued:

The gentleman from Georgia Congressional District 10 [Rep. Mike Collins] secured 37 Democratic votes for this bill on the House floor. And here in the Senate, the bill is bipartisan, and has a cosponsor list of 47 Senators. I’m confident that a bipartisan majority of Senators support the Laken Riley Act and would vote for it today. [Emphasis added]

Senate Democrats, Britt said, refused to bring the “Laken Riley Act” up for a vote.

Earlier this month, a grand jury in Athens, Georgia, indicted Ibarra on murder charges for the death of Riley, who was found brutally beaten to death on the University of Georgia (UGA) campus on Feb. 22.

In addition to felony murder, Ibarra has also been indicted for aggravated battery, aggravated assault with intent to rape, kidnapping with bodily injury, obstructing a person making a 911 phone call, and tampering with evidence.

The indictment alleges that on Feb. 22, when Riley went for a morning jog, Ibarra kidnapped her after preventing her from making a 911 call. Then, Ibarra allegedly attempted to rape Riley before brutally strangling her and beating her until she was dead.

Riley’s body was found the same day in a wooded area on the UGA campus.

New details in the indictment claim that on the day Ibarra allegedly murdered Riley, he spied on a different UGA student by looking through their apartment window. He has also been indicted on a peeping tom offense as a result.

Ibarra was first encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border near El Paso, Texas, on September 8, 2022. DHS officials cited “detention capacity” as the reason Ibarra was awarded parole and released into the U.S. interior despite there having been available detention space.

On July 19, 2023, Ibarra reported to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials in New York City for a biometric appointment where he was fingerprinted. The results of those fingerprints showed that Ibarra had a prior criminal history, his case file states. On September 14, 2023, Ibarra was arrested for acting in a manner that could injure a child. Despite the charge, Ibarra was not prosecuted, and the arrest was expunged. Two months later, in November 2023, Ibarra applied for an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). On December 9, 2023, Ibarra’s work permit application was approved.

Less than three months after securing the work permit, Ibarra was charged with Riley’s murder. Ibarra remains in the Clarke County Jail without bail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.