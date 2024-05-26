Patrick Kennedy Endorses Joe Biden for President over Cousin RFK JR.

Former Rhode Island Rep. Patrick Kennedy (D) endorsed President Joe Biden in the upcoming 2024 presidential election over his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent presidential candidate.

During an interview on CNN’s State of the Union, the former representative and son of former Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy (D) described Biden as being the “best president” the United States has had on the topic of mental health.

“Joe Biden has been the best president we’ve ever had on mental health,” Kennedy said during the interview. “He’s helping take it to the insurance companies by enforcing the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, which I was honored to author along with my late father when we were in Congress.”

“And, frankly he’s also put the most money to community mental health around the country,” Kennedy added. “So, there is no other choice than Joe Biden, if you care about this addiction crisis and this mental health crisis, Joe Biden is your candidate.”

After Kennedy’s comments, CNN host Dana Bash said his words “sound like an endorsement.”

Kennedy laughed before responding, “Of course it is. He’s the best and he knows this issue, as you know. It’s personally affected him and I think that every American can relate to what it’s like for Joe Biden because we’ve all had similar circumstances.”

When asked if he was worried that his cousin would be a “spoiler” in the upcoming election between Biden and former President Donald Trump, Kennedy admitted that he was worried that Trump “will be elected.”

The latest endorsement from Patrick Kennedy comes as several members of the Kennedy family issued endorsements of Biden in April.

In April, fifteen members of the Kennedy family issued an endorsement of Biden, including Kerry Kennedy, the sister of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“I don’t want to become emotional, but what an incredible honor to have the support of the Kennedy family,” Biden said in response to the family’s endorsement.