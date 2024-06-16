Seinfeld Roasts Anti-Israel Heckler: ‘Get’ the ‘Jewish Comedians’!

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld roasted a heckler who was ejected while shouting anti-Israel slogans during a performance on Sunday in Sydney, Australia.

“We have a genius, ladies and gentlemen! He’s solved the Middle East! He’s solved it! It’s the Jewish comedians, that’s who we have to get,” Seinfeld said in a mocking voice. “They’re the ones doing everything!”

The man shouted “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” as he left, repeating a genocidal call for the destruction of Israel.

“So, you’re really influencing everyone. We’re all on your side now, because you’ve made your point so well, and in the right venue,” Seinfeld said, sarcastically to laughter and cheers.

Tomorrow, we will read in the paper: ‘Middle East 100% Solved … Thanks to Man Stopping Jewish Comedian’,” Seinfeld said.

Seinfeld has been open about his support for Israel since the October 7 terror attack by Hamas. He traveled to Israel as a show of solidarity. His wife donated money to a pro-Israel counter-protest against a pro-Palestinian “encampment” at the University of California Los Angeles encampment in April.

Last month, anti-Israel graduates at Duke University walked out of Seinfeld’s speech as he received an honorary doctorate at graduation.

