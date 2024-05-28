A Virginia man who was arrested in the Turks and Caicos Islands for unknowingly carrying a bag that contained ammunition was sentenced to time served and given a $9,000 fine.

Tyler Wenrich will be returning to the United States later this week after being arrested on April 20 while traveling to the Turks and Caicos for a wedding party. After traveling to Florida, Wenrich took a cruise ship to the Turks and Caicos. While boarding a cruise ship home, security discovered two stray bullets in his baggage, according to Fox News.

Wenrich explained to the outlet that he had been using a backpack that he had not used in a while. He had previously used it to carry supplies in his car and for times when he was “going to the shooting range.”

He added that he had taken the bag out, “checked it, went through TSA security,” and “port security in Miami.”

After being on the cruise ship for about “a day and a half” Wenrich arrived in Grand Turk where he spent roughly a day on the island, he added.

As he was getting ready to board, security officials “scanned the bag, found one bullet, scanned the bag again, found the second bullet,” Wenrich told the outlet.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster this month and today,” Wenrich told the outlet. “We are relieved the judge found exceptional circumstances and a just sentence to allow me to return home to my family. The support of friends, family and our representatives from our state and other states has been overwhelming, and we are eternally grateful.”

Since February, Wenrich and four other Americans have been arrested in the Turks and Caicos for carrying ammunition. Under a law in the island territory, residents and tourists possessing ammunition are subject to face 12 years in prison.

While expressing relief, Wenrich explained that “there are still two Americans” who still “need to come home.”

“We are hopeful and praying for similar outcomes,” Wenrich told the outlet.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) wrote in a post on X that he was appreciative of the help from Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-OK), and Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA).

Tyler will soon be returning to his loving family in Virginia, thanks to their relentless efforts in seeking his freedom. I appreciate @GovStitt, @GovernorShapiro, Sen. @MarkWarner, Sen. @timkaine and all involved for their support in resolving this matter.https://t.co/8JMTZvkAr0 — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) May 28, 2024

