Donald Trump: ‘Wacko’ Robert De Niro Looked ‘So Pathetic and Sad out There’

Former President Donald Trump responded to actor Robert De Niro’s attacks against him during a Biden-Harris campaign press conference Tuesday, calling him “pathetic and sad.”

Trump posted on Truth Social:

I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was. Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, commonly known in the medical community as TDS, was met, outside the Courthouse, with a force far greater than Radical Left — MAGA.

“Robert, whose movies, artistry, and brand have gone WAY DOWN IN VALUE since he entered the political arena at the request of Crooked Joe Biden, looked so pathetic and sad out there. Where have you gone Joe DiMaggio!!!” Trump added.

De Niro made a surprise appearance at the Biden-Harris press conference, which was announced shortly before it occurred, in front of the courthouse where Trump is being tried on charges of falsifying business records brought by Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

At the press conference, De Niro made outlandish claims, such as that if Trump won reelection, he would “never” leave office, attempt to become a “dictator for life,” and could “destroy the world.”

The press conference also featured two police officers who were at the Capitol on January 6, one of whom ran unsuccessfully for Congress as a Democrat.

The press conference turned somewhat embarrassing for De Niro, as he was heckled by Trump supporters who called him “washed up” and other names. De Niro lost his temper and ended up cursing at them on camera.

WATCH — “Sellout!” Robert DeNiro Angered by Heckler Outside Trump Trial in NYC

Josh Fulfer via Storyful