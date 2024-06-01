AOC Blames Abraham Accords, Jerusalem Embassy, Golan Heights for October 7 Attack

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) joined an anti-Israel commentator this week in blaming the Abraham Accords peace deal and the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem for Hamas’s massive terror attack on Israel on October 7.

Hasan Piker said Oct. 7th was, “a direct consequence of the Abraham Accords and many of Jared Kushner’s and Donald Trump’s administration’s actions, like moving the embassy to Jerusalem.” AOC, appearing on Piker’s show, responded, “10,000%.” pic.twitter.com/dDAIIegM2M — Jewish Insider (@J_Insider) May 29, 2024

“AOC” also agreed that Trump’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights — which are not claimed by Palestinians, but were taken from Syria in a defensive war — was also “directly” responsible for October 7.

The logic appeared to be that given the close U.S. alliance with Israel under then-President Donald Trump, and given peace deals with other Arab states, Palestinians had no choice but to commit terror to draw attention to their cause. (The same justification has been used for Palestinian terror attacks for half a century, and the cause is widely known.)

The Jewish Insider website reported:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) agreed with a popular far-left Twitch streamer last week that the Abraham Accords, and other U.S. policies, were significantly responsible for the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. The political streamer, Hasan Piker, said the attack was, “a direct consequence of the Abraham Accords and many of Jared Kushner’s and Donald Trump’s administration’s actions, like moving the embassy to Jerusalem.” Ocasio-Cortez, appearing on Piker’s show, responded, “10,000%.” … During the stream, Ocasio-Cortez also described the Israeli operations in Gaza as a genocide.

According to the Times of Israel, some Democrats are beginning to criticize Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the left-wing “Squad” for their extremist anti-Israel rhetoric.

