Exclusive — J.D. Vance: They ‘Cooked Up These Prosecutions’ to Distract from Biden’s Failures

Democrats and the Biden administration “cooked up these prosecutions” against former President Donald Trump to distract from President Biden’s failures, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, warning that he does not believe this will be “good for them” — the Democrats — in the end.

“The whole idea of this thing is they don’t want to talk about inflation. They don’t want to talk about the border. They don’t want to talk about war all over the world because it’s a disaster, and Biden doesn’t want to take responsibility for it,” Vance, a possible Trump running mate, said.

He concluded that “they cooked up these prosecutions to try to pin Donald Trump as a convicted felon.”

RELATED — Mainstream Media Hypes Calling Trump “A Convicted Felon”



Vance pointed out that, for a while, Democrat operatives admitted that the business records case in New York was the “weakest of all the cases.”

LISTEN:

“In fact, they were upset that Alvin Bragg brought this case because it gave credit to the idea that this was all a sham, political prosecution. … They didn’t want the Alvin Bragg case at all, because it revealed how much this was all about politics and not justice,” he said, pointing to the fact that this ended up being the only case going to trial. Because of that, they have suddenly decided that it’s “the most important trial of the century here, even though we had every single piece of data, pointing out that this was politically biased.”

“You have the judge donating to Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. You have the financial interests of his daughter. You have the prosecutor funded by George Soros who ran on getting Donald Trump right — not exactly an objective administration of justice,” Vance said, highlighting the fact that the judge continually intervened to save the prosecution’s case.

“It was just obviously all about politics. I think the American people see right through it,” he said.

While Vance said that Democrats “got what they wanted out of this,” he does not think it will end in their favor.

“I don’t think it’s going to be good for them, and I think this is sort of a — talk about your all time backfires — to use one of my favorite lines from Happy Gilmore. They’ve activated not just a MAGA base, Matt, but they’ve activated a lot of normal Americans who don’t care about politics who are saying, if they can give the whole Trump 34 felony counts for what is — even if you buy their case — a paperwork violation, then they know they’re going to use the justice system against all of their enemies,” the senator said.

“And I think a lot of Americans are saying this is not the country we know and love. We’ve had it,” he added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.