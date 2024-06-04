Juror 16 Excused from Hunter Biden Trial Before Opening Statements

Judge Maryellen Noreika excused juror number 16 in Hunter Biden’s gun trial after she emailed the court on Tuesday explaining that she could not make the trial due to an hour-long travel time.

Juror 16 qualified on Monday after she told the court she only heard about the case in general on YouTube. She said her mother owns a gun, but “she doesn’t know about the paperwork or process that goes into buying a gun in Delaware,” NBC News reported.

The juror will be replaced with an alternate, though it was not immediately clear which one will take her place.

Below are the current alternates: