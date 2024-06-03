The jury selection for Hunter Biden’s gun case finalized on Monday with 12 jurists and four alternates.

The jury is split evenly between men and women, but all four alternates are women.

WATCH — Alex Marlow: Hunter Biden’s Gun Charges an “Open and Shut Case”:

Both the prosecution and the defense struck several potential jurists from the initial jury pool. Among those struck were individuals who volunteered for Hillary Clinton, who read the Guardian and watch CNN, and one who had met John “Jack” Owens, Joe Biden’s brother-in-law, when she was a bartender.

According to NBC News, the jurists who remain are:

#3: A woman who watches “CBS Evening News” every night

#5: A woman who worked for the Secret Service

#16: A woman who heard about the case on YouTube

#19: A woman who thinks that people who smoke marijuana should be allowed to own guns

#20: A man who pleaded guilty to a DUI

#26: A middle-aged black man who holds a concealed carry permit in Florida and Delaware

#31: A man who said his father “owns a few” firearms

#33: A man whose father was killed in a gun crime in 2004. His brother was also arrested for drug possession and served jail time

#34: A middle-aged, nonwhite woman who owns a firearm

#37: A man who did not know anything about the case until one week ago

#38: A woman whose childhood best friend died of a heroin overdose

#39: A man who had an older brother addicted to heroin and PCP

Alternates:

#50: A man who has served on multiple juries

#52: A woman, an administrative specialist, who said the laws governing who can own guns “should be more strict.”

#53: A woman who gets her news from “my dad” and X.

#65: A woman who previously donated to Barack Obama

Opening statements will happen Tuesday morning, the judge said.

In 2023, Special Counsel David Weiss charged Hunter with one count of false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, and one count of false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer.

Hunter used crack when he purchased the firearm, according to a wide variety of photos from the time on his abandoned laptop, and the gun was found discarded in a public trash can next to a school. The Secret Service allegedly intervened in the investigation of that incident.

The case is United States v. Hunter Biden, No. 24-1703 in the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.