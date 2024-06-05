‘First Attack of Its Kind in Years’: Gunmen Attack U.S. Embassy in Lebanon

Gunmen attacked the United States embassy building in Lebanon on Wednesday morning, according to statements from the U.S. government and the Lebanese army.

“At 8:34 a.m. local time, small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance to the U.S. Embassy. Thanks to the quick reaction of the LAF [Lebanon Armed Forces], ISF [Israel Security Forces], and our Embassy security team, our facility and our team are safe. Investigations are underway and we are in close contact with host country law enforcement,” the embassy said in a statement on X.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC News’s Today Show that a local guard was injured, but that American personnel at the embassy were “safe and accounted for.”

“We’ve been in real-time contact with Embassy Beirut. All American personnel at the embassy are safe and accounted for. One local Lebanese guard force member who was outside of the compound was wounde,” he said. “He’s receiving care now, and we’re working closely with local authorities to ascertain what exactly happened here and to make sure there’s no continuing threat, and we’ll do all that we need to do to protect our people.”

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks to @savannahguthrie about the shots fired on the US embassy in Lebanon, where things stand with a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas and President Biden’s new executive action on immigration at the Southern border. pic.twitter.com/PoGcqXNqP8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 5, 2024

The Lebanese army said a gunman of Syrian nationality was wounded in an exchange of fire with troops and taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Reuters. The army is looking for more gunmen, the report noted.

A senior Lebanese security source told Reuters that the army is investigating possible links to the terrorist group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS). A photo circulating online and verified by Reuters showed a wounded gunman wearing a vest that said “ISIS.”

An Al-Jazeera correspondent said the Lebanese security sources told the outlet that up to four attackers were involved, with one still at large. Al-Jazeera said it was the “first attack of its kind in years.”

“Ever since the war on Gaza happened in October, we’ve seen violent protests in this area, people trying to make their way to the embassy, people venting their anger toward the U.S. administration, they see their support to Israel as the cause of suffering of the Palestinian people,” Al-Jazeera said.

A News Nation correspondent reported the embassy compound is “quite heavily fortified,” with multiple checkpoints leading up to the compound, making it unclear how the attackers made their way to the entrance of the embassy building.

Gunman captured after shootout outside US Embassy in Lebanon.

The U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, is currently traveling outside Lebanon, Reuters reported. The embassy closed but planned to reopen on Thursday.

The Republican National Committee posted that the attack showed Biden’s “weakness abroad.”

“BIDEN’S WEAKNESS ABROAD: The U.S. embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, attacked by gunfire,” the RNC posted on X.

Reuters reported that since mid-October, “scores of protesters” have gathered outside the embassy to demonstrate.

On October 7, 2023, the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas attacked in Israel, killing more than 1,200 people, many of whom were innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

