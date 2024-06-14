An illegal alien successfully fled to the United States on a B-2 tourist visa to avoid child rape charges in his native Jamaica.

The 59-year-old Jamaican national first entered the U.S. on a six-month tourist visa in June 2020 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, New York.

The following month, on July 1, 2020, Jamaican law enforcement issued a warrant for the national’s arrest — charging him with raping a child under 16. Days later, on July 9, 2020, the State Department revoked his visa, making him an illegal alien in the U.S.

“This Jamaican noncitizen fled to the United States to avoid some very disturbing charges,” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official Todd M. Lyons said. “He posed a significant threat to the residents of Connecticut, and now he will return to Jamaica to face justice there.”

The illegal alien was able to live in the U.S. in the sanctuary state of Connecticut for almost four years before being arrested near his residence in Stamford by ICE agents on May 29. He remains in ICE custody pending his deportation from the U.S.

