Poll: Most Arizona Voters Support Policy Deporting Illegals, Sending Troops to Secure the Border

Most Arizona voters would support a policy deporting illegal aliens and sending troops to secure the United States southern border, a recent survey from Rasmussen Reports found.

The overall survey showed border security is one of the top two issues for voters in the state, second only to the economy. Among Republicans in the state, specifically, border security emerges as the top issue, and it is the second issue of importance for independents. It is not one of the top two issues for Democrats, who chose abortion as the top issue, followed by the economy.

Given these realities, the survey asked respondents if they would support or oppose sending troops to the southern border to “stop the flow of illegal immigrants.”

Across the board, most, 62 percent, either strongly or somewhat support that action. Of those, 37 percent “strongly” support it. Most Republicans and independents — 86 percent and 57 percent, respectively — also either strongly or somewhat support that action.

Further, the survey found that 56 percent overall would either strongly or somewhat support a policy of “deporting all illegal aliens.” Of those, 35 percent “strongly” support such a policy. By party, 82 percent of Republicans, 43 percent of independents, and 37 percent of Democrats at least somewhat support deporting all illegal aliens. Notably, independents remain split, as 43 percent also at least somewhat oppose such a measure.

A plurality, 49 percent, also said they would oppose legislation granting amnesty to illegal aliens. When given a choice between a pro-amnesty candidate and a pro-deportation candidate, a plurality of likely voters in the state, 44 percent, said they would vote for the candidate who favors deportation. Just 35 percent said they would support the amnesty candidate, and 21 percent said they are not sure.

Predictably, 56 percent of Democrats said they would support the amnesty candidate, while 71 percent of Republicans said they would support the deportation candidate. Among independents, 38 percent said they would support the amnesty candidate, followed by 34 percent who said they would support the deportation candidate. Another 13 percent remain unsure.

The survey, taken June 11-13, 2024, among 750 likely Arizona voters, has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

Trump has continued to speak out against Biden’s immigration policies — or lack thereof — pointing out in a historic rally in the Bronx that Biden’s policies are hurting black and Hispanic communities particularly.

“Real earnings for African Americans are down 5.6 percent. African Americans are getting slaughtered. Hispanic Americans are getting slaughtered. And these millions and millions of people that are coming into our country, the biggest impact and the biggest negative impact is against our black population and our Hispanic population, who are losing their jobs, losing their housing, losing everything [they] can lose,” Trump said.

