‘The View’ Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin: ‘Biden Needs to Be Replaced’

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump administration official who later became his fierce critic as a co-host on The View, said that Biden’s poor performance in the early stages of the debate indicates he needs to be replaced.

“Hearing from countless viewers of all political stripes and the consensus is Biden needs to be replaced. It’s worse than I believe most people imagined,” Griffin posted on X during the debate.

“The optics and Biden’s performance are so bad and concerning that I fear all substantive policy discussion will be forgotten,” she later added.

Some commenters agreed while others raged.

Forget the election, this is heading into 25th amendment territory. — Sarah Isgur (@whignewtons) June 28, 2024

“He couldn’t past a screen test at Disney with his constant anger toward the camera. At least you’re cooler before the camera. He comes across angry and his words are slurring,” one said.

“This fragile woman won’t allow comments on her posts. You are not a Democrat. Fuck off,” said another.

“I have to say, I agree. We’re fucked, if not,” said another.

