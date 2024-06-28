Exclusive — Marsha Blackburn: Biden Debate Performance ‘So Disastrous’ Establishment Media Can’t Cover for Him

President Joe Biden’s debate performance on Thursday was “so disastrous” that the establishment media are having trouble covering for him, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Speaking to the outlet the morning after Thursday’s debate, Blackburn said America saw what she described as a “very weak Joe Biden.”

“He could not defend his record because he had a failed presidency, and then he was dishonest in his answers,” the Tennessee senator explained.

“When you look at what he said about the border, about Iran, about Ukraine, and the dishonesty that was there, so many people made up their mind last night, and what I hear is that the Democrats are in complete disarray, and it will be interesting to see what they try to do,” she said, explaining that, despite their panic, their rules “really don’t allow them to nominate anyone else and get them on the ballot.”

“So I don’t know how they’re going to handle this, but when you have CNN and the major media outlets, ABC, NBC, CBS and those guys, they can’t even cover for him. It was so disastrous they cannot cover,” she observed.

Former President Donald Trump, however, had the “best debate performance in history,” Blackburn said.

“He was strong. He was focused. He talked about leadership. He recounted his record and what he had accomplished and what life was like under a Trump presidency, and he laid out a vision for what he would do in the future,” she said.

“Now, that’s what the American people were wanting to see. And you know, Joe Biden is our president. He should have been able to defend his record, but he couldn’t. And he should have had a vision to tell people why he deserves four more years, and he could not do that. So it was a failed debate for him,” she concluded.

