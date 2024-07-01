Former President Donald Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon is scheduled to report to a federal prison in Connecticut on Monday to serve a four-month sentence on contempt charges for defying a subpoena from the January 6 Select Committee created to investigate the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

A judge had allowed Bannon to stay free for nearly two years while he appealed, but ordered him to report to prison after an appeals court panel upheld his contempt of Congress convictions.

The Supreme Court rejected his last-minute effort to stave off his custodial sentence on Friday, as Breitbart News reported.

Bannon’s appeal will continue to play out despite his incarceration, AP notes, and Republican House leaders have put their support behind stepping in to assert the Jan. 6 committee was improperly created as the man himself continues to be fully engaged in the broader 2024 political agenda.

ARE YOUUUUU READYYYYYYY pic.twitter.com/N33vZ39wVa — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 30, 2024

A defiant Bannon publicly restated his own defense Saturday, asserting the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoenas “don’t mean anything” and returned to arguments addressing executive privilege.

When asked what his endgame is during an interview with NBC News, Bannon said it was “victory or death of this republic.”

“If we don’t win the — first of all, they shred the Constitution. It is the death of the constitutional American republic we know,” he continued.

It’s a claim the Goldman Sachs banker made earlier this month during his speech at the conservative Turning Point USA conference.

Before being hired to work as the CEO of the Trump campaign in August 2016, Bannon served as the executive chairman of Breitbart News.

Bannon went on to join the Trump administration as a chief strategist and left in August 2017, later rejoining Breitbart News until his departure in early 2018.