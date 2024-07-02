Exclusive – Rep. Nancy Mace Warns U.S. in ‘Extremely Dangerous’ State, Only Trump Can Save Country

Having “weak president” Joe Biden and enemies who no longer revere the United States puts the country in an “extremely dangerous” state, warned Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina.

Mace questioned just who runs the White House, given that “it’s clearly not Joe Biden,” while insisting it is “imperative” to reelect former President Donald Trump, who she described as “the only one who can save our country right now.”

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the 2024 Free Iran World Summit on the outskirts of Paris over the weekend, Mace addressed Biden’s disastrous debate performance against Trump on Thursday, asserting that Democrats are now “in panic mode.”

“We should all be wondering what the hell’s going on in the White House [and] who’s actually in charge because it’s clearly not Joe Biden,” she said.

Pointing to the president’s claim that “only one terrorist came through [the border] or some bogus statistic like that,” Mace noted that, even according to Biden’s FBI, we know that “hundreds have come through.”

“Every year they’re coming through [under his watch], and you saw all these Chinese nationals come through the southern border into Gavin Newsom’s California,” she said. “It’s crazy to me that they want to pass this off as normal.”

“There’s nothing normal about having a wide open border,” the South Carolina Republican added, arguing that “a country without borders isn’t really a country at all.”

Mace, who won the Republican primary for the state’s 1st Congressional District in a closely watched race last month, also warned about the global impact of the president’s damaging appearance during the debate, noting that “it’s extremely dangerous when our enemies don’t take us seriously — when you have such a clearly weak president representing us.”

“It’s really important that we have strong leaders and strong voices that are capable of making sound decisions and sound policies; that does not just affect the United States but affects our allies around the world,” she explained.

Mace then criticized the Biden administration for inconsistent support of allies, while calling for transparency.

“We’ve seen the State Department, we’ve seen the Biden administration, slow-walk lethal and non-lethal aid to allies of ours as Biden pays lip service — saying one thing and doing another; saying he supports Israel, but then, behind the scenes, doing things not to support Israel,” she said.

“The American people want the truth, they deserve the truth, and nothing less,” Mace insisted.

According to Mace, Republicans and some Democrats “absolutely” have Israel’s back in its current conflict, despite the Biden administration’s stances.

“There are supporters on both sides of the aisle [regarding] Israel,” she said. “Obviously, we’re doing everything we can.”

She also contrasted the current government’s achievements with those of former President Trump.

“Look at how much peace in the Middle East we had under Donald Trump,” she said. “Look at the way that they moved the embassy to Jerusalem [and] that we negotiated with Middle Eastern countries and Israel.”

“We did things that we never had done before as a nation under [Trump’s] leadership and we will continue doing them [again],” she added.

Calling it “imperative” that America reelects Donald Trump, Mace described the former president as “the only one who can save our country right now.”

“Trust me, our nation is worth saving and if we can do that then not only will the United States be safer — we’ll be safer at home — but the world will be safer,” she stated. “Because when we’re strong the world is strong.”

On Saturday, Mace addressed the “brave” people of Iran, who are standing up to a brutal Islamic republic that is being financed by the Biden administration.

“Your courage and your resilience and your unwavering pursuit of freedom and justice have not gone unnoticed, and we stand with you,” she affirmed.

Highlighting the importance of a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear Iran, she vowed that the U.S. would amplify calls for freedom and apply international pressure on the theocratic regime.

“Let us be the generation that stood up, spoke out, and made a difference,” she concluded.

The matter comes as prominent left-wing commentators and editorial pages, including the New York Times and the Washington Post, are urging President Biden to reconsider his 2024 candidacy due to concerns over his ability to win against Trump following his dismal debate performance.